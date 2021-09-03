Power shutdown notice for different days in current month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electric lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electric lines and development works.

According to the Gepco officials, power supply from feeders Khan Khasa, Industrial Narowal, Abdul Hameed Street feeders would remain suspended on Sept 6, 13, 20 from 8am to 2pm.

Feeders of Chobara, Pindi Bhago, Merajke would not supply power on Sept 27. The City Narowal, District Jail, Ghousia, Civil Lines, Chanduwal, Jassar feeders will suspend power supply on Sept 9, 16, 23, 30. Sangial, Rahimabad, Nonal, Damthal, Sankhatra, Jabbal feeders will suspend power supply on Sept 8, 15, 22, and Ban Bajwa, Godha feeders would remain dysfunctional on Sept 7, 14, 21, 28 from 8am to 2pm.