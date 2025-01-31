Power shutdown notice for Feb 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule for February 1.

According to the schedule, issued here on Friday, power will remain suspended from 9a.m. to 2p.m. from Alam Shah feeder, Tandlianwala city, Best Chipboard, Mahi, Tayyaba Town, Jhamra, Razaabad, Pindi, Jungal Sarkar, Bahlak, and Rehmey Shah feeders.