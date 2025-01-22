Power shutdown notice for Jan25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule for January 25.

According to the schedule issued here Wednesday, power will remain outage from 9a.m. to 2p.m.

from Pepsi, Susan Road, Rafhan, National Silk Mills, Koh-e-Noor City, Abdullahpur feeders emanating from132KV Old Thermal Grid Station while Gulberg and Afghanabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang road grid station will also remain closed on same time.

The power shutdown will also be observed from Marafco feeder of 66-KV old thermal grid station and Kanwan Wala, and Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station on the date.