Power shutdown notice for Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued power shutdown notice for annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO Construction Sialkot Ahmer Hussain, power supply from feeders Muzafarpur, Adalat Garh, Butter, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town, Mianapura will remain suspended on May 19, 22, 24, 26, 29 and 31.

Also supply from Gunna, Vario, Badiana, Lagraywali and Orah feeders will remain suspended on May 18, 20, 25, 27 from 8am to 1pm.

app/ir