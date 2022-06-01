Power shutdown notice for Sialkot

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO Construction Sialkot Syed Ahmar Hussain, power supply from Dalowali feeder will remain suspended on on June 6, 9, 18, 21, 25, 28 from 9am to 3pm for repair, maintenance of electrical lines' and development works.