UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice For Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Power shutdown notice for Sialkot

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) Ltd has issued a power shutdown notice for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO Construction Sialkot Syed Ahmar Hussain, power supply from Dalowali feeder will remain suspended on on June 6, 9, 18, 21, 25, 28 from 9am to 3pm for repair, maintenance of electrical lines' and development works.

Related Topics

Company Gujranwala Sialkot June From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

6 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

12 minutes ago
 PTC demands enhanced ED on tobacco green leaf to R ..

PTC demands enhanced ED on tobacco green leaf to Rs. 300 per kg

45 seconds ago
 HESCO chief asks for ensuring 100% recovery of pow ..

HESCO chief asks for ensuring 100% recovery of power dues

46 seconds ago
 ANP submits calling attention notice over absence ..

ANP submits calling attention notice over absence of examination centers in Shan ..

48 seconds ago
 No bar at Hajj subsidy in Shariah: CII

No bar at Hajj subsidy in Shariah: CII

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.