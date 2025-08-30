Power shutdown notice for Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release issued by SDO Construction Sialkot here on Saturday, power supply from Rasoolpur, Nizamabad, Neikapura, Gopalpur, Circular Road feeders on September (7,14), Islamabad feeder on September (7,14,18), Rangpura, Pura Hiran feeders on September (18), Langrywali, Oora feeders on September (4,11), Chitti Sheikhan, Gohadpur, Machhi Khokhar, Nangal, Mughal Pura, Bonkan feeders on September (2), Bhagowal, Bajra Garhi, New Khan Wali feeders on September (20,27), Malik Shah Wali, Butter feeders on September (1,4,8,11) and Jinnah Town, Chand Chowk, Industrial One, Shahab Road, Rovail Garha, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town, Mianapura feeders on September (11) will be suspended from 8:00am to 12:00pm for necessary repair and development works.