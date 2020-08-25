UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor, Mobilink and Model City feeders from 66-KVOTP grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to12:30 noon on Wednesday (August 26, 2020).

