UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rafhan Mills, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad and Mansoorabad feedes from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while all feeders from132-KV NPP-1, C-II, C-III and CNPP grid stations will observeshutdown from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday (August 27, 2020).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Gulistan August 2020 All From FESCO

Recent Stories

Mourning processions held in Sukkur region

2 minutes ago

Yakmach-Kharan Highway expected to be completed ne ..

2 minutes ago

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into deep waters near ..

28 minutes ago

Australia reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, total a ..

2 minutes ago

Police foils terrorism bid ahead of Ashura

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will be tough to beat during next few yea ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.