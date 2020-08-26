Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rafhan Mills, Susan Road, Gulistan Colony, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad and Mansoorabad feedes from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while all feeders from132-KV NPP-1, C-II, C-III and CNPP grid stations will observeshutdown from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday (August 27, 2020).