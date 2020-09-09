Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mughalpura feeder from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Brighto Chemical Limited, Multan Chemical, Kamal and FIEDMC feeders from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Bhaiwala, Misaqul Maal and Ghazi Abad feeders from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Gulshan Colony, Agri University, State Bank, Cardiology-II, City, Iqbal Stadium and new Jinnah Colony feeders from 132-KV University grid station, Pakka Anna feeder from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Pakka Anna feeder from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m.

to 11 a.m. while Sammundri Road, Katarian, Bahlak, Mahi Chowk and Sarshmeer Wala feeders from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Thursday (September 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Circular Road, Bismillah Pur, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed and Darul Ehsaas feeders from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, whereas, MM Road, Alamabad, Kotla Jam, Sialand Majoka feeders from 132-KV Bhakkar grid station will observeload shedding from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 10, 2020.