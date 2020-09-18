Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Agri University, City, State Bank, Iqbal Stadium, Gulshan Colony, new Jinnah Colony and Cardiology-II feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Bhamni Wala, Sadaqat, Globel, Gohar Textile,Tricon and Chawla Enterprises feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid stationwill remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am on Saturday (September 19).