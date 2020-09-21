Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while Kot Sultan, Sargodha Road, Nooray Wala, Kot Khan, Shah Jewan Textile Mill, Kot Isa Khan, Rasool Pur, Qari Wala, Dosera, Kot Ameer, Shah Jewan, Sheikhan,Pir Kot, Kalera and Sabogha feeders originating from 132-KV Bhamb grid station willobserve shutdown from 5 am to 7 pm on Tuesday (Sept 22).