Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Gulfishan Colony, new Jinnah Colony, City, Iqbal Stadium, State Bank, Cardiology-II and Agri University feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 12 noon while Hajvairi Parkfeeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ashraf Abad, Misaqul Mall and Chenab Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday (October 03). �Similarly, electricity supply from new Jinnah Colony feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, new Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, al-Habib, Canal Road, Islam Pura, Katchery Road, new Awagat and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm whereas Mansoorwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gulfishan, Sir Shameer, Tahir Pura, Islam Pura, Jinnah Colony, Kausar Abad, PAF, Sabzi Mandi, Sadhar, Data, Gardana and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Faisal, Zia Town, new Ameen Town, Paradise, Saeed Colony and Chak No.

208-RB Road feeders emanating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon on October 03