Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, all feeders of 132-KV Kamal Pur, ChenabNagar, Lalian, Barana, 126-SB, Sargodha-II, Bhagtanwala and Chiniot Industrial grid stationswill observe 20 megawatt load management from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday (October 4).

More Stories From Pakistan

