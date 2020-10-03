Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the notice issued by the company, all feeders of 132-KV Kamal Pur, ChenabNagar, Lalian, Barana, 126-SB, Sargodha-II, Bhagtanwala and Chiniot Industrial grid stationswill observe 20 megawatt load management from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday (October 4).