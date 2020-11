Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) released a power shutdown for repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on November 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) released a power shutdown for repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on November 14.

According to the notice, power will remain suspended from Aminpur city, Jamiaabad, Gatti, New Langrana, 29 Mottrh, Chiniot road and Kurdpur feeders emanating from 132KV Aminpur grid station from 9:30am to 2:30 pm.

The loadshedding will be observed from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132kv new Lahore grid station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.pm while Fateh textile, Gulbahar colony, Garden Colony, Harrianwala and Zam Zam feeders emanating from 132kv Khanoana grid station 9 am to 2 pmSadhar, Sir Shamir, Dhandra, Sabzi Mandi, Data Jinnah, PAF, Gerdana, Gulifshan, NIAB-I, Islampura, Tahirpura, NIAB-II and Kausarabad feeder emanating from 132kv Jhang road grid station will remain closed from 9 amto 2pm.