Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 7pm while FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Hyundai Nishat and Brighto Chemical feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-1, Parco, Rasool Pur, Zeeshan Textile, Faisalabad Steel, Kamal Sandal and Jhumra City feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Makkah City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Aminpur City feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Aslam Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Tandlianwala City, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, GM Abad, Siddhupura and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Liaqat Abad, Elyas Park, Afghan Abad and Atomic Energy feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Ejaz Town, State Bank, Agri University, City, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II, Ismaeel Road, Qudrat Abad, Raja Chowk, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, Faisal, Gulshan Colony, Qaim Sain, Muneer Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Saeed Abad and Iqbal Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (November 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Nawaz Town, Motorway City, Azhar Corporation, Nawaz Town Motorway City, Samana, Ali Town, Millat Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali, Kalash and Sargodha Spinning feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Katchery Road, Islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow, new Awagat, Canal Road and al-Habib feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Samanabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Circular Road, Bismillah Pur, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Tariq Rasheed, Darul Ehsan, Dost Street, Railway Road, Katchery Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed, Imam Bargah, Jhal Khannuana, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhary Street, Gaushala, Rehmania Town, Peoples Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Bilal Road, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mochi Wala Road, Pensara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 3 pm while Mari Shah Sukhera feeders emanating from 132-KV Athara Hazari grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 4pm on Monday (November 30).