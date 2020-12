Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Phalahi Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3pm while Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ghausia, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani, Zafar Chowk and Kallarwala feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 10am to 2pm on Thursday (Dec 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Katchery Road, Islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow, new Awagat, Canal Road and al-Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas D-Ground feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Pepsi, Susan Road and Rafhan feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid staiotn, new Madina Town, National Silk Mills, Canal Road, Marafco and Koh-e-Noor City feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station, Rehman Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Faiz Abad and Qadir Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Fakhar Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jaranwala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, State Bank, City, Ejaz Town, Qudrat Abad, Raja Chowk, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, Faisal, Gulshan Colony, Qaim Sain, Muneer Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Saeed Abad, Iqbal Stadium, Agri University, Cardiology-II and Ismaeel Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe load shedding from 9 am to 2 pmon December 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sir Syed feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Farooq, Sain Wazir Ali and Naradada feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Lasoori feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, People's Colony feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Kallar Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Canal Road feeder originating from 66-KV OTP grid station, Jhamra and Jungle Sarkar feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, GIC feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, GM Abad, Raza Abad, Siddhupura, Khurd Pur and Kashmir Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Khalid Abad, Afghan Abad and Nazim Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Sargodha Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, City, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Malliya feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Muhammad Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Muslim Colony feeder originating from 132-Kv Chenab Nagar grid station, Lasani Town and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Raja Road feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Model Town and City feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, 240 Mor, Bachiana, Rodala and Lahore Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Noor Mehal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid staiotn, R-road, Jhang Road, Dawakhari and Peeraywal feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on Thursday (Dec10).