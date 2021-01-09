Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi,Loona, FIG, al-Fareed, Sohal, Hussain Abad, Paradise and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 am to 3 pm while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 8am to 7pm on Sunday (January 10).