UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:52 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi,Loona, FIG, al-Fareed, Sohal, Hussain Abad, Paradise and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 10 am to 3 pm while all feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang City, Jhang-II, Khewa and Nia Lahore grid stations will observe 20-30 megawatt load shedding from 8am to 7pm on Sunday (January 10).

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Jhang January Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Players’ retention, release and trade for upcomi ..

9 minutes ago

KP's female wildlife officer registers 581 cases a ..

46 seconds ago

Five Afghan Soldiers, Platoon Commander Killed in ..

50 seconds ago

Smog, cloudy weather forecast for city

51 seconds ago

Nine people wounded in group clash in muzaffargarh ..

53 seconds ago

Three women hurt in accident in khanewal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.