Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice,power supply from Shalimar and Malari feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday(January 22).