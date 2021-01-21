UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:46 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice,power supply from Shalimar and Malari feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday(January 22).

