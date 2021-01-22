UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:48 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Garden Colony, Gulbahar Colony, Fateh Textile, Zamzm, Hariyanwala, Makkah City, Sitiana Road, Babar Chowk and al-Reheem Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Naithary Road and Jail Road feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Cardiology-1, Shadman, Tariq Abad, DHQ, Civil Line and Nishat Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola, Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint, Ghani Surmax, FIEDMC and Ghani Halal Feed feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 2:30 pm on Saturday (January 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Khiyaban Green feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm whereas Industrial Estate-III feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will doload shedding from 8am to 7pm on January 23.

Meanwhile, power supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will also remain suspended from 10am to 2pm on Saturday (January 23).

More Stories From Pakistan

