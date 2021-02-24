Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Jhal Khannuana, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhry Street, Gaushala and Rehmania Town feeders from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspendedfrom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday (February 26, 2021).