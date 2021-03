Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company(FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Monday due to necessary repair,maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khayaban-e-Green feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Naitharay Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Zulfiqar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Katarian feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Lasoori feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (March 08). Similarly, electricity supply from Ahmad Nagar and Elyas Ali Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Borstal Jail and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Hamdard and Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Rasool Park and FarooqAbad feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Naradada feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Ghausia Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Kanjwani and Sugar Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mahi Chowk and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Nisar Colony and Miani feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Muhammad Pura, ABC Road andElyas Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, GM Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Raja Chowk and JalalStreet feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Jamia Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Kareem Town and Maqbool Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Maan Pur feederoriginating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m.

to 1 p.m. whereas new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad,Four Seasons, Korian Road, Nawabanwala and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 08.Meanwhile, power supply from Hajwairi Park and Depot Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whileBagay Wala, SOS Village, Umar Garden, Yousuf Abad, Gatti,NTU and Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station,Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Canal Road and islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Likewise, electricity supply from Bukharian and new Ahmad Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Faisal, Zia Town, newAmin Town, Paradise, Saeed Colony, Chak No.208 Road and United Industries Limited feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m.

to 4 p.m. on March 8, 2021.