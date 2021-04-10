UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:28 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Raza Town, Hamdard and Umar Garden feeders linking 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Faisal Town, Paradise and Hamdard-1feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to6 p.m. on Sunday (April 11, 2021).

