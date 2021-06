Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Bahmani Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Air Avenue, PAF, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, Gardana, Jinnah, Tahir Pura, Dhandra, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, NIAB-2, Sarshmeer and Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Jhang Road grid station, Kutchery Road, Islampura, Ali Pur Bungalow and Canal Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Town and CTM feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while Sheikhpura Road, Chenab Limited, Yousuf Abad, 500-KV Gatti, Mannanwala and Johar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Chaudhary Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Forest Park feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m.

to 1 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road andMaqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m.

to 2 p.m. on June 24, 2021.