Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M, AZ Apparel and Rasool Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

while all feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Kamalpur, Chak No.126-SB, Chiniot Industrial, Millat Road, Khadim Steel, FIEDMC, Sargodha-II, Bhagtanwala, Barana, Kurana Hill and Treet grid stations will observe 40-50 megawatt load shedding from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday (June 27).

Similarly, all feeders linked with 132-KV Faisalabad Road, Jhang Road and Rajoa gridstations will also observe 60 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 27, 2021.

