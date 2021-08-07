Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Sarshmir, Sheikh Colony, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, NIAB-II, Children Hospital, Data and islam Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm while Lathianwala, Saboana, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City, Bismillah/Meghna and ZA Coporation feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5 am to 8 am on Sunday (August 8).

Similarly, electricity supply from National Colony, Khizra, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony and Fertilizer feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am whereas College Road, Muslim Colony and new Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Industrial Estate-3 and STS feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 6 am to 11 am on August 08.