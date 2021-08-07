UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:57 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Sarshmir, Sheikh Colony, Jhang Road, Atomic Energy, NIAB-II, Children Hospital, Data and islam Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm while Lathianwala, Saboana, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM-II, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City, Bismillah/Meghna and ZA Coporation feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 5 am to 8 am on Sunday (August 8).

Similarly, electricity supply from National Colony, Khizra, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony and Fertilizer feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am whereas College Road, Muslim Colony and new Factory Area feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Meeranwala, Bahaduraywala, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Mansooran, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Industrial Estate-3 and STS feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 6 am to 11 am on August 08.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Jhang Jaranwala August Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Dubai hotel sector gearing up to welcome Expo visi ..

Dubai hotel sector gearing up to welcome Expo visitors

28 minutes ago
 Standings of women's water polo at Tokyo Olympics

Standings of women's water polo at Tokyo Olympics

35 seconds ago
 Jubilant youth seen busy in decorating vehicles ah ..

Jubilant youth seen busy in decorating vehicles ahead of Azadi day

37 seconds ago
 Killer of PDA Director arrested from Mandani: DPO

Killer of PDA Director arrested from Mandani: DPO

38 seconds ago
 South American World Cup qualifiers set for triple ..

South American World Cup qualifiers set for triple matchdays

7 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.