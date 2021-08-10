UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:48 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid stationwould remain suspended from 6 am to 11 am while all feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road and M-II Industrial City grid station would observe 20 MW loadshedding from 5 am to 8 am on Wednesday(August 11).

