Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Ahmad Nagar and Chishtian Park feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

while Saeed Abad-1, Nia Lahore-1, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur, Malari, Scarp and Toba Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. whereas, Fertilizer feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Muneera, Bhowana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Mangoana, Taja Beerwala, Bukharian and new Ahmad Nagar feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station and all feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Power Plant grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on September 29.

Meanwhile, power supply from Khizra and D-ground feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (M-kanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while Lasani Town feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation, Ramdewali, CTM, Usman Town, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, 7-JB, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, BL Industrial and Rasheed Kamal feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Kutchery Road, Jhang Bazaar, Momin Abad, Gaushala, Sir Syed Town, Tata Bazaar, Rehmania Town, Gol Karyana, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Imam Bargah Road feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, new MK Sons, Bismillah/Megna, Chaudhry Wala, Saboana, MK Sons, Arzo and Hasan Spinning-II feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV ScarpColony, Chak No.103-RB and Lundianwala grid station will observe 25-30 megawatt loadshedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 29, 2021.