Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched special search operations in Ojari camp and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

on Sunday (November 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid stationwill also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

on November 21, 2021.