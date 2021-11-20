UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:57 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched special search operations in Ojari camp and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

on Sunday (November 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Fareed feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid stationwill also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

on November 21, 2021.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot November Sunday Muslim From Jaguar FESCO P

Recent Stories

Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: ..

Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: Malik Amin Aslam

3 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in ..

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in recognition of its role in pro ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

39 minutes ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

41 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

41 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.