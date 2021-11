Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Modal Town and Ali Road feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Islamia Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mansooran feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Town and Muslim Town feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Pakka Dalla feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Chenab Nagar and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Mangoana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, GIC, Mujahid Abad, Elyas Garden, Muzaffar Colony and Nawaban Wala feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Tata Bazaar and Gaushala feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Painsara feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ahmad Abad, Rehman Abad, Raza Abad and Parokianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Muhammad Pura, Risala Road and ABC Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, City Tandlianwala and Jungle Sarkar feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kanjwani feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Railway Road, Malari and Shalimar feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (December 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas Khiyaban Colony feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City, Nawaz Town, BL Industrial, Millat Town, Kalash, Jaguar, Super, Rasool Pur and FDA City feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Khiyaban Garden, Punj Pulli Road,Taj Colony, Crais Tex, CTM-II and new Civil Line feeders linked with 132-KV University gridstation will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 01, 2021.