Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Marafco and new Madina Town feeders linked with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Pepsi and Susan Road feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Theraj Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday (December 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow and al-Habib feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Nazeer Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Fateh Textile, Makkah City and Sitiana Road feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

whereas Muhammadi Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rafhan and Hajvairi Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town feeder linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Mannanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, S-II feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Rodala and Gogera feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sangra feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Sitiana Village feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Bhola Pir, FIG, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad, Mujtaba Saood and new Sabzi Mandi feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qurat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder linked with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Samanabad, D-Type Colony and al-Faisal feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Salooni Jhal feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jungle Sarkar feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, al-Awwal feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Hilal Road feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Afghan Abad, Nazim Abad and Lakkar Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sindhu and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station and People's Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on December 16.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ehsan Yousuf Textile, Eshaq, Johal, Pride Mill, Nagra Mill, HH Mill, Ziyarat, FESCO-4, al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garments, BB Jan, AM Tex, Ideal Mill, FESCO-5, FESCO-6, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

while new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders linked with 132-KVChenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday,December 16, 2021.