Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 9 am and then from 4 pmto 5 pm while Scarp Colony and KTM-1 feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Sunday (March 13).