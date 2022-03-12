UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from al-Barkat feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 9 am and then from 4 pmto 5 pm while Scarp Colony and KTM-1 feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Sunday (March 13).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jaranwala March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

27 minutes ago
 Man held for aerial firing

Man held for aerial firing

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Gujranwala reviews uplift schemes in ..

Commissioner Gujranwala reviews uplift schemes in Narowal

1 minute ago
 Eight gamblers booked during raid in rawalpindi

Eight gamblers booked during raid in rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 UoS to celebrate 'Punjab Culture Day' on March 14

UoS to celebrate 'Punjab Culture Day' on March 14

7 minutes ago
 21 professional beggar held during crackdown

21 professional beggar held during crackdown

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>