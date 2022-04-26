UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 04:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while new MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzo Bismillah Megna, Chaudhary Wala and Saboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noonon Thursday (April 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Phalahiwala, new Interloop, Interloop-5, MSC Textile, MKB, Five Star Foods, HAR Textile and MJ Gohar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon on April 28.

