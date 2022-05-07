UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Mondaydue to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Mondaydue to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon while new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Alipur Bunglaw, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1 pm on Monday (May 9).

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jhang Jaranwala Gojra Alipur May From

Recent Stories

7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next we ..

7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next week

57 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deat ..

Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response ..

59 seconds ago
 Laos to reopen all borders

Laos to reopen all borders

1 minute ago
 Berlin Police Start Investigating Suspected Attack ..

Berlin Police Start Investigating Suspected Attack at House of Russian Journalis ..

1 minute ago
 Brunei reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

Brunei reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 331 underage drivers challaned during Eid days

331 underage drivers challaned during Eid days

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.