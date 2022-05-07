Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Mondaydue to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Mondaydue to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon while new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Alipur Bunglaw, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1 pm on Monday (May 9).