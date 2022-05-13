UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Published May 13, 2022

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura and Bucheki Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 amto 3 pm on Sunday (May 15).

