Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

According to the schedule issued by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), power supply from new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ishaq Ali Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Makkah City, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Roadand al-Raheem Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station willremain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (May 16, 2022).