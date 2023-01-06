UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Friday.

According to a schedule, power will remain suspended on January 9 from 9am to 3pmfrom Gola Karyana, Dr Tariq Rasheed, Imam Bargah Road, and Sir Syed feeders emanatingfrom 132 KV Factory area grid station.

