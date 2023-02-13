UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule for February 15, in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Monday.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Rasala road, Jinnah and Ali housing, Muzafar Shaheed, Fawara Chowk, Suhailabad, Shadipura, Warispura, Babar Chowk, Garrh Fateh Shah, Al-Bahadar, Khawaja Habibullah, Darya Bull, Nia Lahore-I, Johar colony, Taj colony, Quran academy road, Burj, Bahmani Wala, F-5 feeders.

Electricity will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from these feeders includingPeoples colony No 2, Fawara chowk, Maqbool road, Karim town and from 9a.m. to 3 p.m.

from Nia Lahore-I and II.

