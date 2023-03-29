UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) has issued a power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended on March 30 from 7 a.

m. to noon from Allied, Sahal, Serena, State Life, Akbarabad, State Bank, Iqbal Stadium, Agri University,Cardiology-II, Gulshan Colony, and new Jinnah Colony feeders emanating from 132KVuniversity grid station.

