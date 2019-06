Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Nethari Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and Afghan Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. while Malari, Hasan and Toba Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Rajana and Noor Mehal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (June 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 66-KB Shams Mill grid station will also remain suspended from 6:00 a.m.

to 2:00 p.m. on June 18, 2019.