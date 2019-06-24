UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad `

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:06 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Netharay road feeder from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and Afghan Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. while Malari and Hasan feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Noor Mehal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (June 25, 2019).

