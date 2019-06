Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice for necessary repair and maintenance from July 1 to July 15 from 8am to 12 pm

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice for necessary repair and maintenance from July 1 to July 15 from 8am to 12 pm.

According to the notice issued by the Fesco, the electric supply would remain suspended from 132kv grid station on July 1 for 11kv feeders, including Charnali, Tariq abad, Karkhana bazaar, Hayderabad and 132 kv grid station Sargodha city for 11 kv feeders, including Downstream and Madina colony.

The electricity would also be suspended from 132 grid station and 11 kv feeders, including Pull-111 and Chakian feeder on July 2, Rural feeder, Chak 126 SB, New Nishtar Abad, feeders and 132 kv grid station Sargodha city 11kv Hayderabad feeder on July 3, Silki branch, Istaqlalaabad, Luday wala, Dharema feeder on July 4.

Similarly, the electric supply to be suspended from 11 kv feeders of 126 SB, Shalimar feeder on July 6, Charnali, Urban area, Sargodha scanday on July 8, Fatima Jinah feeder, 132 grid station Luday wala and 11kv Waigowal, chak 126 SB, 11kv feeder Ahli Rawan on July 9 and 11kv rural, Madina colony feeder, 220 kv grid station ludaywala, 11 kv Bhalwal road feeder on July 10, Sargodha city 11 kv downstream, Karana, 49 tail feeder, chak 126 SB, Walayat Shah, 132 kv Luday wala, Chakian feeder on July 11.

On July 12, electricity would also be suspended from 11kv feeder of Silki, and July 13 from 132 grid station and 11 kv feeder 126 SB and 11 kv Awanabad, while July 15 fromCharnali,Tariqabad, Madina colony feeders from 8am to 12pm.