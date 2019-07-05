Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Circular Road and Jhang Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

while Hamdard-1 and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Mannanwala, SOS Village, Wapda academy, NTU, Raza Town, Bhai Wala, Bagay Wala and Hamdard feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday (July 7).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on July 07.