UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:41 PM

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Circular Road and Jhang Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

while Hamdard-1 and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Mannanwala, SOS Village, Wapda academy, NTU, Raza Town, Bhai Wala, Bagay Wala and Hamdard feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday (July 7).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on July 07.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Somali Shilling July From

Recent Stories

Municipal Corporation Multan launches crackdown on ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll in Tripoli Attack on Tajoura Migrant Ce ..

1 minute ago

DC, MPAs meets GC Women University acting vice cha ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on "Select Healthy Food to Improve Eye-sig ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 880 road accident ..

7 minutes ago

Education Deptt. Khyber kicks out 1122 ghost emplo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.