Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice in connection with repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders.

According to the notice, electricity would remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders.

The power would remain outage from 5:30am to 10:30pm from Malrri feeder emanating from 132 KV Gojra grid station.