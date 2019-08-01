UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice in connection with repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice in connection with repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders.

According to the notice, electricity would remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders.

The power would remain outage from 5:30am to 10:30pm from Malrri feeder emanating from 132 KV Gojra grid station.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Electricity Company Gojra August From

Recent Stories

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

1 minute ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

1 minute ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom ..

1 minute ago

Australia win toss and bat against England in 1st ..

1 minute ago

European stocks open lower as US rate cut disappoi ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.