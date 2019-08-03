UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Malari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 04, 2019).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Gojra August Sunday 2019 From FESCO

Recent Stories

Plans being drawn by India to change demography in ..

5 minutes ago

Standard Chartered organises “Women in Tech” G ..

9 minutes ago

Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) members notif ..

32 seconds ago

Staff of pediatric department KTH given commendati ..

34 seconds ago

Iran bound peace & friendship bikers rally reaches ..

36 seconds ago

7 killed, 996 injured in 910 accidents in Punjab

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.