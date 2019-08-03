Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Malari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 04, 2019).