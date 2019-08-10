Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Alzmain, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garment, BB Jan and AM Tex feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m.

to 12:00 noon while Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street, General Hospital, Munir Abad, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town, Saeed Abad, Ali Road, Faisal and Qaim Sain feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Thursday (August 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Khaliq and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 15, 2019.