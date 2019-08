Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule,power supply from al-Habib feeder from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Elyas Park, Lakkar Mandi, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, NIAB-II, Dhandra and Children Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station would remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. while BL Industrial, Ali Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sitara, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City and Kalash feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station,Langrana, Khurdpur, Ahmad Abad, Siddhupura, Subhan Abad, Qadirabad,Rehman Abad and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station would observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 22.

Similarly, electricity supply from Ahmad Straw board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station, Hindoana, Asiyan, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Usman Abad, Jhumra Road, Iqbal Rice Mill, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Maliya, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station would remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon whereas Aminpur City, new Langrana, Gatti and new Khurdpur feeders from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fibers, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and al-Murtaza feeders originating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station would observe load shedding from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on August 22.