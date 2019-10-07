Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the schedule, power supply from Model Toen, Eidgah Road, Panj Pulli Road, Ismaeel Road, new Civil Line, Taj Colony, Khiyaban Garden, islam Nagar, CTMT and Grace Tex feeders from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Scarp, Mongi Road and Mochiwala feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Malik Abad and al-Khaliq feeders from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Gulfishan feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Asiyan feeder from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, SKP Road feeder from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, S-II, Akbar and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sammundri feeder from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, new Dana Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Namdar feeder from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Lathianwala and Chaudhary Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Khiyaban Colony and D-Ground feeders from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Millat Road and Muslim Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Circular Road feeder from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Meema, Bilal, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Rafi Cotton, Murree, Kohistan and Anjum Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, F-5 feeder from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Farooq feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, new Civil Lines, Jalal Street, Ali Road, Faisal General Hospital and Qaim Sain feeders from 132-KV University grid station, Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Parco feeder from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, new Dawar feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder from 132-KV Barana grid station, MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, new Interloop, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna and HAR Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak 103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (October 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kamal Limited, Five Star food, Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. whereas Maanpur and Dijkot City feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on October 08, 2019.