Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

The electricity supply from the following feeders would remain suspended on account of repair, maintenance and expansion of lines on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : The electricity supply from the following feeders would remain suspended on account of repair, maintenance and expansion of lines on Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by FESCO, power supply from Sain Wazeer Ali feeder from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

while Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadirabad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Gatti feeder from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Maddoana feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Bhowana and Jamia Abad feeders from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Noor Shaheed and Langar Makhdoom feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot, Muslim Colony and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, 240 Mor feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Canal Road feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Muzaffar Colony and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Parco feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Scarp, Mongi Road, Mochiwala and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 27).

