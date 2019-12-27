Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply company(FESCO) has released power shutdown schedule in connection with repair,maintenance and expansion of electric lines for December 29

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company(FESCO) has released power shutdown schedule in connection with repair,maintenance and expansion of electric lines for December 29.

According to schedule, electricity would remain suspended from Muzafar shaheed feeder emanating from 132KV Thikriwala grid station from 8:30 am to 4:30pm and Bernala feeder emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.