Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Crescent board, Millat Road, Millat Town, Dry Port, Sandal and Mughal Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.

m. to 1:30 p.m. while Muzaffar Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (December 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Barnala feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will also suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 29, 2019.